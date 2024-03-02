Two plead not guilty to Farmington burglary

Mar. 2—A Montana man and a Colfax woman who are accused of burglarizing a property in Farmington pleaded not guilty.

Simeon Lippert, 33, and Cynthia Dvorak, 56, appeared in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday morning. They're charged with first-degree burglary and knowingly possessing a controlled substance. In addition, Lippert faces a first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm charge.

The case began late last month when Whitman County Sheriff's Office deputies received a report of trespassing at a building south of Farmington. It wasn't the first time they'd responded to the property, according to records. The owner had posted several signs stating "No Trespassing," put up cameras and changed the locks to keep people out.

Deputies found a vehicle parked near the driveway gate to the building. While approaching the car, they saw a man crouched beside it attempting to avoid detection, according to court records.

The property owner had given the sheriff's office footage from a security camera of a white man in light-colored clothing with a bag worn diagonally across his chest, along with a second figure. The man was seen pacing inside the property, according to court records.

Deputies identified the man as the same one in the footage. They arrested Lippert and found a gun underneath the car and three loaded magazines in his pockets, according to court records.

Lippert told police he was a convicted felon and said he brought the gun with him, according to court records. He also admitted to having methamphetamine in the car.

After Lippert was transported to the sheriff's office, he told deputies in an interview he stole the firearm in Missoula, Mont, according to court records. He said he had been on the property earlier with an older woman, identified as Dvorak.

Deputies drove to Dvorak's residence and questioned her. They arrested her and she admitted to having methamphetamine in her purse, according to court records. Deputies believe she was the second figure in the video.

The property owner later sent more pictures of a man walking around the property with a firearm out, according to court records.

Both Lippert and Dvorak have a jury trial scheduled this spring. Lippert is being held at the Whitman County Jail with a $200,000 bond or $20,000 surety.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com