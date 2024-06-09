Two plead guilty in 2019 shootings near Alabama State campus

Two men who have pleaded guilty to their involvement in a 2019 double homicide at an outdoor party near the campus of Alabama State University.

Both were sentenced by Circuit Judge Brooke Reid to 25 years in prison, District Attorney Daryl Bailey said.

On Aug. 15, 2019, Anthony Thomas Jr. and Charlie Jackson committed a robbery at an outdoor gathering in the 800 block of North University Drive, records show. During the crime, a third suspect, Justin Martin, and one of the victims of the robbery, Jacquez Hall, were shot and killed, according to Bailey. Two other innocent bystanders were also shot.

Thomas admitted guilt to his role in the robbery and the assaults, while Jackson pled guilty to the felony murders of both victims and the assault charges, court records show.

“Four people were shot and two died because of the gun violence running rampant in Montgomery,” Bailey said. "This has got to stop. Too many families in our community are suffering because of these senseless murders. Let this conviction serve as a stern warning. My team of seasoned prosecutors and investigators and I will use every tool and resource at our disposal to make sure justice is served.”

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

