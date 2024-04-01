Two players miss nearly $1 billion Powerball jackpot — but still win big in Colorado

Two Powerball tickets sold in Colorado won $50,000 or $150,000, just missing out on the estimated $951 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The tickets matched four winning numbers plus the Powerball in the drawing Saturday, March 30, the Colorado Lottery said.

One ticket hit the Power Play to triple the prize to $150,000, while the other won $50,000, a Colorado Lottery spokesperson confirmed to McClatchy News.

Tickets sold in Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania matched five numbers but not the Powerball to win $1 million.

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $1 billion, with a cash value of nearly $484 million, for the next drawing Monday, April 1, according to the national Powerball site.

The winning numbers were 12, 13, 33, 50 and 52, with a Powerball of 23.

More than 30,000 other tickets sold in Colorado won prizes ranging from $4 to $300 in the drawing, the lottery said.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

