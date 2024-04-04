Two players just miss $1.13 billion Powerball prize — but still win big in Massachusetts

Despite missing the estimated $1.13 billion Powerball jackpot, two Massachusetts lottery players still scored big wins.

The lucky winners each matched five numbers to win $1 million in the Powerball drawing Wednesday, April 3, according to the lottery game’s website. It’s not clear where the winning tickets were sold.

McClatchy News reached out to the Massachusetts Lottery on April 4 and was awaiting a response.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn Wednesday were 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and red Powerball 15. The Power Play was 3x.

There were $1 million winners across several states — California (2), Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Washington — results show.

The grand prize swelled to an estimated $1.23 billion ahead of the drawing Saturday, April 6, after no one matched all six numbers.

“Saturday’s jackpot ranks as the fourth largest in the Powerball game and eighth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots,” according to Powerball.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

