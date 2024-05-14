Two Plainfield residents arrested for operating a drug factory, other charges: what we know

Two Plainfield residents were arrested on a number of charges Monday, including operating a drug factory.

At approximately 9:58 a.m. on Monday, members of the Plainfield Police Department arrested Jamie Dionne, 51, and Pamela Dionne, 38, both of Plainfield.

While on patrol, an officer observed a tan Cadillac traveling northbound on Putnam Road in the area of Plainfield High School fail to maintain its lane, according to Plainfield Police. A motor vehicle stop was conducted in the area of Plainfield High School.

During the investigation, officers believed illegal narcotic activity was taking place. The Plainfield Police Department’s narcotic detection K-9 Ingrid was deployed on the vehicle and alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics. K-9 Ingrid was also alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics on both Jamie and Pamela. A search of both Jamie and Pamela found them both concealing illegal narcotics, according to police.

A large quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine was located inside the vehicle, which was packaged for sale, according to police.

The Plainfield Police Department reported seizing 31 packages of crack weighing approximately 16 grams and approximately 1,500 packages of fentanyl weighing 378 grams. In addition, $2,089 was seized during the investigation.

Jamie Dionne and Pamela Dionne were both processed and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to sell, two counts of intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a drug factory.

Jamie and Pamela were released on $50,000 bonds and are scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on May 28.

Anyone wishing to report illegal narcotics activity within Plainfield should contact the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804, the anonymous tip line at 860-564-7065, or Sgt. Daniel Wolfburg at d.wolfburg@plainfieldctpolice.com.

