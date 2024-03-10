Two personal watercraft collide in the Florida Keys, killing a man, authorities say

A crash between two personal watercraft in the Florida Keys left a man dead on Saturday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said.

Around 12:30 p.m., two personal watercraft collided north of Wisteria Island in the lower Florida Keys, FWC spokesperson Arielle Callender said.

One of the operators, a 27-year-old man, died from his injuries. It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

Personal watercraft are tandem boats often referred to as Jet Skis, the name of a popular model manufactured by Kawasaki.

This is a developing story.