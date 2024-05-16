Two people wounded in Tuesday night St. Martinville shooting

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Two people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a shooting in St. Martinville, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 100 Buillard Drive at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. One of the victims remains in a local hospital with “mild to moderate injuries,” and the other has been released, officials said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

Latest news

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.