Two people wounded in Tuesday night St. Martinville shooting
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Two people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a shooting in St. Martinville, authorities said.
The shooting was reported at 100 Buillard Drive at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. One of the victims remains in a local hospital with “mild to moderate injuries,” and the other has been released, officials said.
No arrests have been made in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

