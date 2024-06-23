Two people treated for injuries after kitchen fire in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said two people were evaluated by their crew after a kitchen fire in a Southeast D.C. home.

Credit: DC Fire and EMS

Credit: DC Fire and EMS

DC Fire and EMS

First responders said they were dispatched to the unit block of 53rd Street for a Kitchen fire in a two-story end-row dwelling.

Crews said a woman was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for her injuries. A man was treated at the scene and declined further treatment.

The fire was extinguished.

First responders said no people are likely to be displaced.

