Two people were injured in a Tuesday night fire at their home, according to the Tallahassee Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the single-story home in the 900 block of Buena Vista Drive around 7:15 p.m. and were able to contain the fire within minutes, according to a TFD news release.

"There were two occupants transported to the hospital due to burns," TFD said.

The State Fire Marshal was called to investigate the fire, and TFD was also assisted by the Tallahassee Police Department, Leon County EMS, Leon County Sheriff's Office and the City of Tallahassee Utilities.

This is the second serious fire within two days that TFD responded to. Early Monday morning, Campus Row — a student housing complex on Carolina Street — went up in flames.

People were not injured, but a dog died in the fire.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Two people suffer burns after home catches on fire in west Tallahassee