Two people stabbed in Tukwila, not far from scene of fatal shooting

Police and deputies in South King County are investigating after at least two people were stabbed in Tukwila Sunday night.

It happened at the Veranda Green Apartments on 26th Avenue South at around 9 p.m.

Tukwila Police took one person into custody.

We don’t have many details, but we did talk to neighbors who saw the major police response.

“I see all this commotion out here and it’s pretty scary. I’ve been here 11 years and I’ve never seen it this bad,” said neighbor Mercy Barayoga.

It is not yet known how badly the victims were hurt or what lead up to the stabbings.

Also on Sunday, a man was shot and killed about a half-mile away from the stabbing scene.

It happened at around 5 p.m. on Tukwila International Boulevard near the US Department of Homeland Security building.

Tukwila police say they found a driver shot dead after he crashed his car.



