Two people stabbed at Sacramento sober living facility, deputies say

(FOX40.COM) — A man and woman were both stabbed at a sober living facility, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10 p.m. on Saturday, SCSO responded to an area near Parker Avenue in Sacramento County. Upon arrival, deputies said they located two people stabbed with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were made but deputies said the suspect they are in search of has one arm.

