Two people sought in connection to fatal vigil shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two people of interest in a fatal double shooting this past week at a candlelight vigil.

Police said the two people may have returned gunfire after the shooting, which happened Monday night on the 800 block of Alton Avenue at Krumm Park.

Police said the shooting happened during a candlelight vigil for Da’Mya Cummerlander, who was shot and killed on June 2 on the 2600 block of Woodsedge Road.

Two males died as a result of Monday’s shooting, police said. One of the victims was identified by the Franklin County Cororner’s office as Lonnie Johnston, 29; the identity of the second victim has not been released as of Saturday.

Surveillance images released by Columbus police of the two people of interest are below.

Two people of interest in a double fatal shooting at Krumm Park on June 3, 2024. (COLUMBUS DIVISION OF POLICE)

Anyone with any information on Monday’s shooting is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.

