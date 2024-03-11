Two people shot, one critical, at Fort Worth hookah lounge, police say

Two people were injured, one critically, in a shooting at a hookah bar in southwest Fort Worth early Sunday morning.

Fort Worth police responded to Cru Hookah Lounge, at 6318 Hulen Bend Blvd., shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. Officers found a 24-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a hospital. The man was in critical condition. The woman is expected to survive.

No arrests have been announced. The police department’s gang unit is leading the investigation, according to a police report.

Today's top stories:

→ Former Tarrant County deputy constable charged with indecent assault

→ Less than 25% of Tarrant child care centers accept kids with disabilities

→ Video of Fort Worth zookeepers trapped in gorilla enclosure goes viral

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.