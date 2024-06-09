Two people shot in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two people were shot early Sunday morning in Northwest D.C.

Police said that at around 2:45 a.m., they responded to the 1900 block of Vermont Street for shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman who had been shot.

Both were transported to the hospital conscious and breathing.

