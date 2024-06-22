Two people shot at Minnehaha apartment party

Jun. 21—Two people were shot after an altercation at a large early-morning party last weekend in the Minnehaha Neighborhood, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said shots were fired between two groups of young people. The two males who were shot had injuries that were not life-threatening, she said.

No one was arrested related to the shooting, but Humphreys said more than one person was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Officers responded at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday to an apartment at 2627 N. Market St. , according to search warrant documents filed Monday in Spokane County Superior Court. Spokane Police Officer Ben Brown-Bieber wrote in documents that officers found a crowd of people in the parking lot in front of the apartment.

Brown-Bieber said he saw two males being treated for gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He saw more than 10 9-mm shell casings in the lot.

He noticed several holes in the wooden balcony in front of the third-floor apartment unit, as well as holes in the exterior wall of the unit, Brown-Bieber wrote.

A witness told Brown-Bieber she saw people shooting up at the unit and people shooting from the balcony down toward the parking lot.

She told police she was in her car in the parking lot when she saw three males arguing with people on the walkway in front of the apartment unit. Two of the males then started firing handguns toward the people on the walkway in front of the unit. She said she also saw someone shooting down from the walkway in front of the unit toward the males in the parking lot.

Officers found a bloody sheet inside the apartment unit, documents say.

Humphreys said officers recovered one gun from the scene.