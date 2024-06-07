Two people shot in Galesburg, police say

The Galesburg Police Department is investigating a double shooting Friday that sent one person to a hospital.

Police said in a news release that at 11:12 a.m., they received a report of a shooting in the 900 block of East South Street. When they arrived, they found one person who was shot and learned that a second victim had been transported to a local hospital.

The area around the shooting was closed off, and people were asked to avoid the area while police conducted an investigation.

Galesburg police said there is no threat to the general public.

