Two people seriously injured Saturday in multi-vehicle crash on Route 4 in Auburn

Apr. 28—AUBURN — Two people were seriously injured Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash on Turner Road, also known as state Route 4.

Auburn police and the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department were called to the area of 2382 Turner Rd. at 1:15 p.m. for a report of a crash involving multiple vehicles.

According to police, a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Ronald Hill, 62, of Oxford, was traveling south with his passenger, Phyllis Shehan, 67, of South Paris, when their motorcycle collided with a 2019 Honda CRV, operated by Elizebeth Nicolazzo, 32, of Auburn.

Both Hill and Shehan were thrown from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries.

The motorcycle continued, crossing the centerline and striking a 2022 Honda CRV driven by Jayne Lepage, 79, of Turner. Lepage and Nicolazzo were not injured in the crash.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Hill made an abrupt lane change to avoid an unidentified vehicle that had pulled out in front of him, colliding with the first CRV, according to police.

An update on the Auburn Police Department Facebook page Saturday at 7 p.m. said the driver of the unidentified vehicle has come forward and is cooperating with the investigation.

Turner Road was closed for several hours and later reopened at 5:15 p.m.

The crash is under investigation and police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information to call the Auburn Police Department at (207) 333-6650.

