Two people rescued in early-morning fire in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG —Two people were rescued as firefighters used ladders to bring them to safety during an early-morning fire that is under investigation.

There were no injuries reported from a two-alarm fire at 92 Oak Hill Road that was called in at 3:52 a.m. Saturday morning. It was quickly extinguished, said Fitchburg Fire Capt. Kris Maillet

The names of those rescued haven’t been released. Fitchburg EMS assessed them at the scene, and they declined transport to a local hospital, said Maillet

A total of 11 people living in the four-family home were displaced, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by the Salvation Army of Massachusetts. The Red Cross is assisting the families, the post said.

The Fitchburg Fire Department is investigating the cause. Westminster and Leominster fire crews assisted at the scene.

