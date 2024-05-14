Two people nabbed after stealing from Target in Antioch: police

(KRON) — Two people were caught by police in connection to a theft at Target that happened last week, the Antioch Police Department said. On May 9, APD arrested a man who stole video games and various items worth nearly $1,000.

Police then stopped another individual who tried to leave the store with more than $700 worth of merchandise, according to APD. Some of the stolen items police recovered include multiple Nintendo Switch video games (picture below).

Police said a man was arrested on May 9 for stealing video games and other merchandise worth nearly $1,000 (Antioch Police Department).

Officers recovered video games that were stolen from a Target store on May 9 (Antioch Police Department).

The Target in Antioch is located at 5769 Lone Tree Way.

