Two people nabbed after stealing from Target in Antioch: police
(KRON) — Two people were caught by police in connection to a theft at Target that happened last week, the Antioch Police Department said. On May 9, APD arrested a man who stole video games and various items worth nearly $1,000.
Police then stopped another individual who tried to leave the store with more than $700 worth of merchandise, according to APD. Some of the stolen items police recovered include multiple Nintendo Switch video games (picture below).
The Target in Antioch is located at 5769 Lone Tree Way.
