Two people killed as vehicle leaves freeway, overturns in Apple Valley
Two people were fatally injured after their vehicle left Interstate 15 and overturned numerous times before landing on a dirt road in Apple Valley, according to authorities.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the single-vehicle collision at 7:17 a.m. on Wednesday at northbound I-15 north of Dale Evans Parkway.
A preliminary report by the California Highway Patrol stated that the sedan was traveling north at a high rate of speed on I-15.
During that time, the vehicle traveled to the right and off the freeway. It then rolled multiple times before it landed on its roof on Willow Springs Road, a dirt road near I-15.
The driver and passenger suffered major injuries and died at the scene.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Division has not released the identity of the people killed in the collision.
However, CHP reported that one of the victims may be a missing person.
Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be involved in the collision, according to CHP who is handling the investigation.
This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Two people killed as vehicle leaves freeway, overturns in Apple Valley