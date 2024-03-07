Two people were killed after their vehicle left Interstate 15, and rolled numerous times before landing upside down on a dirt road in Apple Valley.

Two people were fatally injured after their vehicle left Interstate 15 and overturned numerous times before landing on a dirt road in Apple Valley, according to authorities.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the single-vehicle collision at 7:17 a.m. on Wednesday at northbound I-15 north of Dale Evans Parkway.

A preliminary report by the California Highway Patrol stated that the sedan was traveling north at a high rate of speed on I-15.

During that time, the vehicle traveled to the right and off the freeway. It then rolled multiple times before it landed on its roof on Willow Springs Road, a dirt road near I-15.

The driver and passenger suffered major injuries and died at the scene.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Division has not released the identity of the people killed in the collision.

However, CHP reported that one of the victims may be a missing person.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be involved in the collision, according to CHP who is handling the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Two people killed as vehicle leaves freeway, overturns in Apple Valley