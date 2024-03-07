Two people killed as vehicle leaves freeway, overturns in Apple Valley

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Two people were fatally injured after their vehicle left Interstate 15 and overturned numerous times before landing on a dirt road in Apple Valley, according to authorities.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the single-vehicle collision at 7:17 a.m. on Wednesday at northbound I-15 north of Dale Evans Parkway.

A preliminary report by the California Highway Patrol stated that the sedan was traveling north at a high rate of speed on I-15.

During that time, the vehicle traveled to the right and off the freeway. It then rolled multiple times before it landed on its roof on Willow Springs Road, a dirt road near I-15.

The driver and passenger suffered major injuries and died at the scene.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Division has not released the identity of the people killed in the collision.

However, CHP reported that one of the victims may be a missing person.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be involved in the collision, according to CHP who is handling the investigation.

