Two people killed overnight in separate north Charlotte shootings: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have died in separate overnight shootings in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Both victims are men who were pronounced dead at the scene. The shootings were about 75 minutes and 1.5 miles apart from each other.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call in the 100 block of Tom Hunter Road.

A man was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene, officials said.

Shortly after, around 3 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check call in the 1000 block of Echo Glen Road. When they arrived, they saw another man with an apparent gunshot wound who Medic also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said if the shootings are related, but they are both under investigation.

Anyone with information about either incident can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

