Two people killed, multiple wounded in shooting at Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock

Two people were killed and multiple bystanders were wounded in a shooting at a Juneteenth Celebration in a Round Rock park on Saturday night, police said.

The people who were killed, whose names have not been released, were not part of the altercation, according to a Round Rock Police Department news release.

Police said they are searching for the shooters. Anyone who has video or information about the incident can call police at 512-218-5500.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services transported four adults and two children, all with potentially serious injuries, to local hospitals, according to a post on X by the agency.

The incident began at 10:50 p.m. at Old Settlers Park at 1371 Harrell Parkway when a shooting started between two groups at the event, the release said.

Police Chief Allen Banks said, according to the release, that police officers and members of the Round Rock Fire Department immediately responded and gave medical aid to the victims.

The people directly involved in the shooting immediately fled, the release said.

“It is unfortunate that we were here celebrating a wonderful event and we have a tragedy that happens,” Banks said. “My thoughts and my prayers go out to the victims. My condolences go out to the families of the deceased.”

The shooting happened during the 18th annual free Juneteenth celebration at the park. The two-day celebration, held at the Lakeview Pavilion and festival area in Old Settlers Park, was sponsored by a nonprofit called The Voice Inc. and the Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department.

Banks thanked the Williamson County sheriff’s office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and EMS responders from Williamson and Travis counties for their support during the initial response to the incident, the release said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Two killed, multiple wounded in Round Rock Juneteenth event shooting