Two people killed in head-on crash involving a pickup truck and car, SC cops say

Two people were killed Tuesday in an early morning crash involving a pickup truck and a car, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The head-on collision happened at about 2:35 a.m. in Dorchester County, said Master Trooper Gary Miller.

A 2001 Chevrolet pickup was driving east on Dorchester Road, according to Miller. Near the intersection with Middleton Boulevard the pickup crossed the center line and collided with a 2008 BMW sedan that was heading west on Dorchester Road, Miller said.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed, according to Miller.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victims.

Miller said the drivers were the only people in the respective vehicles, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either of the drivers were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the Chevy pickup to veer into oncoming traffic was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Sunday, 137 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least five people have died in Dorchester County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 14 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.