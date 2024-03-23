Two people killed in crash on Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash Friday evening that left two people dead.

The crash was reported just after 6:40 p.m. in the area of N. Iowa Street and Southwest Boulevard.

Police attempting to ID suspects in January armed robbery at KCK restaurant

When officers arrived on scene they located the two vehicles involved in the crash.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.