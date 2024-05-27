Two people killed in crash near Palm Springs

Two people have been killed in an accident on a transition road to Interstate 10 in the Whitewater area near Palm Springs.

The crash was reported at 7:37 p.m. Sunday on the transition between Highway 62 and westbound I-10, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver, a 28-year-old man, was killed along with a 4-year-old boy. CHP said a woman and two children were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The transition road was shut down for the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Two people killed in crash near Palm Springs