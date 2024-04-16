Two people killed in crash involving a car and minivan, South Carolina cops say

Two people were killed Sunday when a car and minivan crashed on a major interstate, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 9:40 a.m. on a stretch of Interstate 95 running through Colleton County, said Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

Both a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan and a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu sedan were driving north on I-95, according to Butler. Near the 54 mile marker the car collided with the minivan, Butler said.

The Chevy then ran off the right side of I-95 where it hit a ditch and flipped over before crashing into a tree, according to Butler.

Both the driver and a passenger in the Chevy died at the scene, Butler said.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the occupants of the Chevy.

There were also two people in the Chrysler minivan, but neither was hurt, according to Butler. No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if anyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the original collision between the vehicles was not available, but the wreck continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Sunday, 242 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least six people have died in Colleton County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 16 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.