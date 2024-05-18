Two people killed in crash in Fresno County ID’d by coroner. They are in their 30s

The two victims killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon were identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Lizbeth Sanchez, 30, and Santiago Martinez Ceja, 38, both of Los Banos were killed at the intersection of De Wolf and North avenues near Sanger just after 2 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol said a Chrysler sedan was traveling northbound on De Wolf approaching a posted stop sign at the intersection with North Avenue while a Chevrolet Silverado truck was traveling eastbound on North approaching the intersection with De Wolf, which has the right-of-way with no posted stop sign.

The driver of the Chrysler entered the intersection from the stop sign directly into the path of the Chevrolet, CHP said.

The Chevrolet struck the Chrysler on the drivers side causing major damage to both vehicles.

Sanchez and Ceja in the Chrysler were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

The two occupants of the Chevrolet sustained moderate injuries and were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

CHP said DUI is not believed to be a factor.