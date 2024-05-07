UPDATE: Two people killed in crash on I-44 eastbound

UPDATE @ 4:00 P.M.

OHP now says there was a second person in the vehicle who has also died.

UPDATE @ 3:50 P.M.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the person killed in the crash was the driver of the three-wheeler vehicle.

The three-wheeler vehicle was reportedly the only vehicle involved in the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — I-44 eastbound between Classen Boulevard and N Western Avenue has been narrowed to one lane after a deadly crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Crash on I-44 EB between Classen and Western. Photo courtesy KFOR.

Video from McIntyre Law Chopper 4 shows heavy traffic along I-44 EB due to the lane closures. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route or expect major delays.

Oklahoma City Police have also closed Classen and Western near I-44 as they continue their investigation in the area.

At least one person has been killed as a result of the crash.

No other details about the number of vehicles or possible victims involved in the crash are available at this time.

This is a developing story.

