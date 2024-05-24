Two people injured after shooting at a Cambridge park, police say

Cambridge police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Thursday night.

Police responded to Donnelly Field in Cambridge at 9:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers located two gunshot victims and transported them to an area hospital. Police say the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators placed about a dozen evidence markers on the basketball court at the park and officers could be seen with crime tape and flashlights on around the field.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

