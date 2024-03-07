Two people indicted in shooting at Roxbury Motel

A grand jury indicted two suspects accused of robbing and shooting a man at the Roxbury Motel last October, authorities said.

Auraceli Maldonado, 24, of Irvington, and Jean Omar Rockson, 33, of Orange, were both charged with three counts of first-degree robbery and one count each of aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit robbery and weapons charges, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office announced in a press release Thursday.

Maldonado had been in custody since her November arrest in connection with the incident, while Rockson was arrested outside his home Feb. 15. Both are scheduled to be arraigned in Morris County Court Monday.

The Roxbury Motel

The charges stem from the Oct. 18 shooting at the motel on Route 46 in Roxbury. Township police arriving at the scene found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and took him to an area hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance footage from the night of the incident captured a man and woman believed to be Rockson and Maldonado exiting a car in the motel parking lot to meet with the victim. Maldonado was armed with an "AR-style rifle" allegedly provided to her by Rockson, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

The two suspects allegedly robbed the victim, who was shot during a struggle for the firearm, before fleeing the scene.

Other agencies assisting in the investigation include the Orange Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff's Office and the Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Roxbury NJ Motel shooting leads to indictment against two