Two people hurt after boat catches fire at a Key Biscayne marina: Miami-Dade fire rescue

A boat fire at a Key Biscayne marina left two people injured Sunday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Firefighters, paramedics, police officers and state law enforcement responded to the well-known Crandon Park Marina at 4000 Crandon Boulevard, near Virginia Key.

“We are still unsure about the cause of the fire,” says Alarm Office Chief Sergio Llorella.

The Miami-Dade government’s public record of MDFR’s active calls revealed nearly a dozen units responded to a “fire boat” shortly before 12:15 p.m. The call, which remained active until about 1:05 p.m., included an aircraft unit.

Both victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

