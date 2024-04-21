Two people found shot to death in home outside of Belleview

Marion County Sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found Sunday morning inside a southeast Marion residence.

Deputies said about 8 a.m. Sunday they were called to the 3000 block of Southeast 132nd Place, outside the city limits of Belleview, to investigate. They arrived to find two people dead from gunshot wounds.

As of noon Sunday, detectives were not releasing any information about the victims, including their names. They are trying to find the victims' relatives.

Officials said they're interviewing people related to the shootings, but have not released any additional details. The investigation is ongoing.

