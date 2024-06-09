Two people found dead in Granite City home

GRANITE CITY, Ill — Police responded to an alleged murder-suicide on June 8 in the Granite City area. Officers said the call came in around 3 p.m. reporting two bodies found in a home near Burns Rd.

The bodies were identified as an 88-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman. Both were taken to the Madison County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing, but police have stated that it appears to be a murder-suicide and there is no threat to the community.

