Two people fatally shot, one wounded outside Bronx apartment building

Two people were killed and a third person was wounded in an early morning Bronx shooting Friday, cops said.

Police responding to a call of shots fired at around 12:15 a.m. found a 36-year-old man, a 40-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman struck by gunfire outside an apartment building on Davidson Ave. near Evelyn Place in University Heights.

The 36-year-old man and the woman were both struck in the chest, cops said. The older man was shot in the right arm.

EMS rushed all three victims to St. Barnabas Hospital, where the woman and the younger man died of their wounds. Their names were not immediately disclosed as cops track down family members.

The older man was expected to survive.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

Two men wearing all black were seen speeding away on a red moped, witnesses told police. No arrests have been made.

Cops were scouring the area for surveillance footage that could help them identify the shooter.