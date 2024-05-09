Two people die in Old Town car crash

May 9—Two people died early Thursday morning in a single-car crash on Interstate 95 in Old Town.

Maine State Police say it appears 26-year-old Patrick McMullin of Howland lost control of his Jeep has he tried to pass another car while driving south near mile marker 199. His car went off the road and hit a tree, police said.

McMullin and his passenger, 18-year-old Treasa Savage of Lincoln, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was reported to police at 5:45 a.m. The interstate was reduced to one lane for about two hours.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Maine Department of Transportation, Old Town police and fire departments, and Sullivans Towing Service.

