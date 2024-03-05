Two people die in Lancaster house fire. SLED leading the investigation

Two people died in a South Carolina house fire in Lancaster County Monday night, emergency officials said.

The names of the man and woman who were found dead in the fire on Belk Street have not been released pending family notifications, Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight-Deese said.

The relationship between the two people who died is unclear.

Firefighters responded after 9 p.m. to the single-family home, said Justin McLellan, chief of the Lancaster Fire Department.

Firefighters found the two deceased people inside the house, McLellan said. Fire officials do not believe there was anyone else at the home, he said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation, McLellan said.

The State Law Enforcement Division was notified because of the the fire deaths. SLED is leading the investigation, with Lancaster city and county officials assisting, according to McLellan.

2024 Lancaster, Chester SC fire fatalities

Lancaster is a city of around 9,000 people east of Rock Hill and south of Charlotte.

In 2024, at least five people have died in house fires in Lancaster and Chester in Upstate South Carolina.

Officials said a 3-year-old child and his grandmother died in a house fire on Walker Street in Chester on Feb. 11, and on Jan. 8 a 9-month-old girl died after a house fire on Second Street in Chester.