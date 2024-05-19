Two people die in early Sunday morning crash on Route 13

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Wicomico County.

Here's what we know happened.

Two die in early morning crash on Route 13

Shortly before 2:50 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to a report of a head-on crash on southbound Route 13, south of St. Luke’s Road in Wicomico County. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2013 Dodge Durango, driven by Jay Richard Bynum, 59, of Seaford, Delaware, was traveling north in southbound lanes of Route 13 when he crashed into a 2016 Subaru Impreza.

The driver of the Subaru, Dean Alexander Dennison, 21, and Sierra Rain Merchant, 20, both of New York, were declared deadd at the scene. A 1-year-old boy was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Bynum was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office has been consulted and charges are pending in this case.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Route 13 crash kills two people early Sunday morning