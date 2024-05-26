Two people dead in apparent murder-suicide at Riverside hospital

A husband and a wife are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at Riverside Regional Medical Center, Newport News police said.

Officers received a call about 8:20 a.m. Sunday for a shooting inside the Newport News hospital, police said in a release. They found a man and woman, both of whom had been shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the “incident appears to be a murder-suicide,” and they are not looking for suspects.

The hospital was put on a brief lockdown. Nobody else was injured.