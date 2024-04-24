Two people in custody following investigation and search by Wilmington police

Two people are in police custody following an investigation and search conducted by the Wilmington police.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wilmington police arrested a juvenile who was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill among other charges in connection with a shooting that took place in another city, according to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department.

During the investigation, police searched a house in the 1200 block of Wellington Avenue and found Maleek Angelo Coutrier, 18, of Charlotte, hiding in the bathroom, according to the release. Officers also located 14 grams of fentanyl, guns, and cash at the residence.

Coutrier was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, felony possession of stolen firearms, resisting delaying or obstructing an officer, trafficking in opium or heroin, possession of a schedule II-controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The release states he was also involved in a shooting that took place in March on King Street, according to the release.

Coutrier was being held at the New Hanover County Jail as of Wednesday under a $2 million bond, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Inmate Search.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Two in custody following investigation and search by Wilmington police