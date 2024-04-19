Three ejected, one trapped in single-car crash on I-695 on Thursday night near Pikesville

Three people were ejected and one other was trapped in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 695 on Thursday night.

Maryland State Police troopers and Baltimore County Fire Department crews responded around 7:40 p.m. to the inner loop near Exit 19 for Interstate 795, or the Northwest Expressway, and found two people seriously injured and two people critically injured.

The victim who was trapped was extricated at 7:53 p.m., fire department spokesperson Twana Allen said. The vehicle was a 2006 Honda, and no other vehicles were involved, according to state police.

The Maryland Department of Transportation reported two lanes and a shoulder closed on the inner loop.