Two people in critical condition after stabbing in San Jose

(KRON) — Two people were stabbed early Sunday evening, the San Jose Police Department said on X. The stabbing happened near S King Road and Lido Way around 5:27 p.m.

The two victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. No further information about the suspect(s) and victims was released.

South Bay to see more self-driving cars on the road

Police advise the public to avoid the area as they investigate the stabbing. As of 5:45 p.m., there is “significant” vehicle and pedestrian congestion in the area.

No arrests have been made at this time. No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.