Two people in critical condition after being shot at Churchville party

CHURCHVILLE — Two people were shot at a party in Churchville on Saturday night, and the Augusta County Sheriff's Office said both were hospitalized, according to a press release.

The sheriff's office received a call at 10:35 p.m. for a shooting near the intersection of Buffalo Gap Highway and Churchville Avenue.

Deputies responded to the area and found two people shot. The Churchville Rescue Squad took both to Augusta Health in Fishersville, where they were listed in critical condition, the release said.

Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad and Augusta County Fire-Rescue also responded to the scene and assisted. Buffalo Gap Highway was closed for several hours while evidence was collected.

“This is an ongoing investigation that occurred overnight. This shooting appears to be an isolated incident stemming from an altercation at a party,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

Additional information will be released as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Two people in critical condition after being shot at Churchville party