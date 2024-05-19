Two people connected with Springdale kidnapping, robbery plead not guilty

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two people arrested in Springdale for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint and stealing his vehicle pleaded not guilty on Friday, according to court documents.

Dalia Estrada, 22, and Alec Colindres, 21, were arrested on May 1 on charges including accomplice to aggravated residential burglary, accomplice to aggravated robbery, accomplice to kidnapping and accomplice to theft of property charges.

Dalia Estrada, 22 (Courtesy: Washignton County Jail)

Alec Colindres, 21 (Courtesy: Washington County Jail)

Colindres has additional charges that are unrelated to the incident in Springdale.

A man reported to the Springdale Police Department that his vehicle was stolen on February 29, and that he had arranged to meet ex-girlfriend Estrada who directed him to park beside a specific car.

Three masked, armed men then assaulted the victim, forced him into the backseat of his car. The men reportedly threatened his life while demanding money, claiming Estrada owed them for a drug deal.

They subsequently drove to the victim’s apartment, robbed him and his roommates of approximately $2,000 in cash and various electronics, totaling $5,050, before fleeing in the victim’s car, which was later found abandoned and wrecked, according to the affidavit.

Estrada admitted to the police to orchestrating the robbery. She did not disclose the men’s identities but said one had recently been released from jail.

The victim later identified some suspects, including Colindres, through social media. A subsequent investigation linked Colindres to another case involving a vehicle that fled from the police, where ammunition and items matching the robbery’s description were found, according to the affidavit.

Estrada and Colindres have a court date set for July 9. Both are being held in the Washington County Jail, Estrada on a $150,000 bond and Colindres on a $300,000 bond.

