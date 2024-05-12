Two people charged after allegedly brandishing weapon, sending hundreds fleeing from CT park

Two people face charges after an incident that sent hundreds of people attending a youth sporting event fleeing from a Groton park Saturday, according to officials.

Groton police responded to Poquonnock Plains Park at 1 p.m. Saturday, after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a man brandishing a firearm.

The park was the site of several youth sporting events at the time with several hundred spectators in attendance, according to police. Subsequent 911 calls erroneously reported gunshots were fired.

As a result of the 911 calls, all available officers with the Groton Police Department responded to the scene, with the first officers arriving within a minute, police said in a statement.

Additionally, an off-duty officer had arrived on scene prior to the responding officers. Police officers from numerous surrounding departments also responded to the scene, including Groton City, Groton Long Point, Connecticut State Police, and Ledyard, Stonington, Norwich, Mohegan Tribal, Mashantucket, New London, University of Connecticut, Willimantic and Connecticut State Environmental Conservation police.

Police said two men were involved in a physical altercation on the sidelines of one of the games. One of the men returned to his vehicle and allegedly retrieved what was believed to be two firearms, which caused panic throughout the crowd and sent hundreds of people fleeing from the park in all directions. Officers were able to confirm no gunshots were fired, despite reports that they had been.

The two men were located by police and taken into custody. The suspects arrested are believed to be the only persons involved in the incident. The Groton Police Department is asking residents and visitors to avoid the area.

The suspects are identified as Dustin A. Hibbert, 30, of Bridgeport, and Randall J. Clark, 43, of Medford, Mass.

Both men are charged with second-degree breach of peace and risk of injury to minor, police said. Clark also is charged with first-degree threatening, reckless endangerment, carrying a firearm with intent to display and carrying a firearm without a permit, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, according to police. The Groton Police Department is also asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident or other criminal activity to contact the department at 860-441-6712.

