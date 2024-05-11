Two people arrested in Unicoi after deputies find over a kilogram of methamphetamine

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Drug Interdiction Deputies arrested two individuals on Thursday after discovering over one kilogram of methamphetamine, according to a release from Chief Deputy Frank Rogers.

After making a traffic violation stop on Interstate 26 in the Temple Hill area, deputies reportedly discovered the following upon searching the vehicle.

glass smoking pipes

assorted baggies

metal pipes with drug residue

NARCAN

marijuana

digital scales

grinder

counterweight

a large package weighing over a kilogram containing a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine

a second bag of methamphetamine

$417.00

The driver, Elizabeth Ann Bolen, 41, of Kingsport, TN, was arrested and charged with the following, according to the release.

driving while in possession of methamphetamine

possession of marijuana

maintaining a dwelling for drugs

unlawful removal of a registration plate

unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

The passenger, Zachary Alan Richards, 28, of Fall Branch, TN, was arrested and charged with the following, according to the release.

felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

maintaining a dwelling for drugs

unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Deputies transported Bolen and Richards to the Unicoi County Jail. During an arraignment on Friday, the Unicoi County General Sessions Court set bail at $150,000 for Richards and $25,000 for Bolen.

This arrest is part of the enhanced drug interdiction program in force by the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.