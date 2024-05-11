Two people arrested in Unicoi after deputies find over a kilogram of methamphetamine
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Drug Interdiction Deputies arrested two individuals on Thursday after discovering over one kilogram of methamphetamine, according to a release from Chief Deputy Frank Rogers.
After making a traffic violation stop on Interstate 26 in the Temple Hill area, deputies reportedly discovered the following upon searching the vehicle.
glass smoking pipes
assorted baggies
metal pipes with drug residue
NARCAN
marijuana
digital scales
grinder
counterweight
a large package weighing over a kilogram containing a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine
a second bag of methamphetamine
$417.00
The driver, Elizabeth Ann Bolen, 41, of Kingsport, TN, was arrested and charged with the following, according to the release.
driving while in possession of methamphetamine
possession of marijuana
maintaining a dwelling for drugs
unlawful removal of a registration plate
unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
The passenger, Zachary Alan Richards, 28, of Fall Branch, TN, was arrested and charged with the following, according to the release.
felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
maintaining a dwelling for drugs
unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Deputies transported Bolen and Richards to the Unicoi County Jail. During an arraignment on Friday, the Unicoi County General Sessions Court set bail at $150,000 for Richards and $25,000 for Bolen.
This arrest is part of the enhanced drug interdiction program in force by the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office.
