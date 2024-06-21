Two people arrested after police foil plot to burglarize CT smoke shop by entering though ceiling

Two people were arrested earlier this week after police foiled an alleged plot to burglarize a smoke shop in Meriden by breaking in through the ceiling.

Maaseiyh Williams, 28, of Norwich and Cluff Latazia, 28, of New London were both arrested after officers responded to the LVL Up Smoke Shop at 680 N. Colony Road around 10 p.m. on the report of a burglary alarm being activated, according to Lt. Darrin McKay of the Meriden Police Department.

McKay said the first officer on scene discovered that a suspect was inside the business, which had closed for the night. As he waited for backup, the man exited the smoke shop through the front door and fled on foot when the officer identified himself as police and told the suspect not to move, according to McKay.

McKay said the suspect allegedly had a large garbage container and a cash register, both of which he dropped when he took off.

Investigators later found that the man had reportedly gotten into the business by “breaking through the ceiling of the building,” according to McKay.

The officer chased after the man but lost him in a wooded area at the rear of the building. Additional officers arrived shortly thereafter and established a perimeter. They began searching the area with the assistance of a K-9 unit.

As the search went on, officers in an unmarked cruiser began following a white BMW that was allegedly circling “in a suspicious manner,” McKay said. Investigators alleged that the driver was likely there to pick up the man who broke into the smoke shop. McKay said police could see that she was on her cell phone.

The driver, later identified as Latazia, was confronted after she pulled into a nearby residential driveway, McKay said. Though she denied knowing anything about the burglary, police allegedly saw the suspect emerge from a nearby wooded line and retreat into the woods once he saw officers, according to McKay.

The man was apprehended moments later and identified as Williams, McKay said.

McKay said police allegedly found that Latazia had previously been in a relationship with Williams and that he had contacted her to pick him up.

Police searched Williams and allegedly found he had brass knuckles, which were able to open into a knife, according to McKay.

Williams was arrested on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, interfering with police, fourth-degree larceny and first-degree criminal mischief.

Police also discovered Williams had two failure-to-appear warrants out for his arrest stemming from underlying assault, firearm, burglary and larceny charges. He was held on bonds totaling $1.35 million and was arraigned Wednesday in Meriden Superior Court.

Williams is due back in court on Aug. 16 and remains in custody.

Latazia was charged with interfering with an officer. Her bail was set at $10,000.