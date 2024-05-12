Police: 2 people arrested in connection to Southwest DC robbery

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two people were arrested in connection to a Southwest robbery.

Police said that on May 10 at about 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a robbery that was happening at the 400 block of L’Enfant Plaza.

The victim said that four suspects approached him, and one of the suspects pulled out a gun and asked for his things.

The victim gave the suspects his things and the suspects left.

Police arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy of Northeast, and a 15-year-old boy of Northwest with Armed Robbery.

