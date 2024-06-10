Two people - an 88-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman - found dead in their metro-east home

Two people were found dead Saturday in their Granite City home in what investigators believe is an apparent murder-suicide, authorities announced Sunday.

The identities of the deceased were not released.

Madison County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call Saturday about 3 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Burns Road, according to a news release from Detective Capt. Brian Koberna of the Sheriff’s Office. An 88-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both residents of the home, were found dead, the release states.

The release did not give details about how the two people died, but states it appeared to be a murder-suicide and ``there is no threat to the community.”