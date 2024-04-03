Two Palm Beach County school district employees face charges of lewd conduct with students

Law-enforcement officers last week arrested two former Palm Beach County School District employees in separate incidents alleging inappropriate contact with students.

Corey Pierce, 21, of Palm Springs is facing one count each of lewd or lascivious conduct involving a minor and being an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student. Jordan Augustine, 30, of Loxahatchee is facing one count each of unlawful sexual activity with minors and committing an offense against students by an authority figure.

The county Public Defender's Office is representing them. As a policy, it does not comment on open cases.

Both men used social media to begin their contact with the students. The principals at the schools involved say neither man will be returning to their campuses.

School police: Substitute teacher reached out to students via TikTok

A Palm Beach County School School police report identifies Pierce as a substitute teacher and alleged the lewd activity occurred at Woodlands Middle School in suburban Lake Worth. Woodlands Principal Jen Kuras sent a message to parents stating that Pierce's employment was terminated.

According to an arrest report, school district police began an investigation last week after two students made complaints alleging that Pierce had inappropriate contact with them after reaching out to each student through a direct message.

One student described seeing Pierce and another student engaged in a lewd act in an empty portable classroom.

On Friday, March 29, Pierce met with an investigator on the campus of Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School. The report said he told the investigator he let two students into his classroom and alleged that one forced herself on him.

He acknowledged communicating with some students outside of school on the social media app TikTok. He then requested the conversation end until he could hire an attorney. Police arrested him and took him into custody.

Circuit Judge Danielle Sherriff ordered Pierce held without bail during a hearing on Saturday, March 30, at the Palm Beach County Jail. On Tuesday, April 2, Circuit Judge Cymonie Rowe denied a state motion to detain him before his trial and set Pierce's bail at $125,000.

Rowe also ordered that Pierce be placed on in-house arrest upon his release and that he have no contact with Palm Beach County schools. He remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records showed.

Report: Royal Palm Beach High aide, student had Instagram contact

Augustine's arrest reports indicates he is a behavioral health specialist at Royal Palm Beach High School. In a message to parents, principal Michelle Fleming said that Augustine worked at the school as non-instructional staff member. Fleming noted that the alleged contact occurred off campus.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest report alleges that Augustine had sex with a student. Another student reported witnessing the act.

The student at the center of the allegation told investigators she and Augustine exchanged Instagram information and indicated that he reached out to her in late January.

The student described having one sexual encounter with Augustine, according to a PBSO arrest report.

Sherriff also ordered Augustine to be held without bail at a hearing Saturday, March 30. A hearing pertaining to Augustine's detention is scheduled for Thursday, April 4 before Circuit Judge Caroline Shepherd.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post.

