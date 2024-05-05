Two-year-old found dead in a pond on Indy's southside. She was reported missing Saturday.

A two-year-old girl was found dead in a pond overnight on the southside of Indianapolis after she was reported missing Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Two-year-old Anna Fabor Mandanda was found dead in a pond near when she was last seen. Police are looking into how she went missing.

Police are investigating how she went missing.

The toddler, whom police identified as Anna Fabor Mandanda, was last seen on the 6900 block of Governors Point Blvd.

She was likely wearing a blue shirt with no diaper on. Anna was about 3 feet tall, 35 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are still asking those with information to contact Missing Persons at 317-327-6160.

